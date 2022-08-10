Military Embedded Systems

Avionics for military aircraft to see 6% market growth over next decade

News

August 10, 2022

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

VAPI, India. The global market for military aircraft communication avionics market is predicted to grow at a combined annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 6% from 2022 to 2032, according to a new report from Evolve Business Intelligence, "Global Military Aircraft Communication Avionics Market by Aircraft Type, Component, Sales Channel, Solution, and Geography -- COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Post COVID Analysis, Opportunities, Trends, and Forecast from 2022 to 2030."

The study authors cite as the primary driver of the avionics market growth the general increases in military spending of the developed economies.

In terms of region, Asia-Pacific is projected to experience the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

For additional information visit the Evolve Business Intelligence website

Featured Companies

Evolve Business Intelligence

Website
Categories
Avionics - Computers
Avionics - Navigation
Topic Tags
Unmanned
U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Master Sgt. Becky Vanshur
News
Russia-Ukraine war driving smart weapons market: report

August 10, 2022
More Unmanned
Radar/EW
News
Information and cyber realm will spur electronic warfare market, study finds

August 09, 2022
More Radar/EW
Cyber
News
DoD cyber and insider threat analysis contract won by Torch.AI

August 10, 2022
More Cyber
Comms
Illustration courtesy Lockheed Martin
News
Ballistic missile interceptor tested to validate radio communications

August 09, 2022
More Comms