Avionics for military aircraft to see 6% market growth over next decade

News

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

VAPI, India. The global market for military aircraft communication avionics market is predicted to grow at a combined annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 6% from 2022 to 2032, according to a new report from Evolve Business Intelligence, "Global Military Aircraft Communication Avionics Market by Aircraft Type, Component, Sales Channel, Solution, and Geography -- COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Post COVID Analysis, Opportunities, Trends, and Forecast from 2022 to 2030."

The study authors cite as the primary driver of the avionics market growth the general increases in military spending of the developed economies.

In terms of region, Asia-Pacific is projected to experience the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



For additional information visit the Evolve Business Intelligence website.