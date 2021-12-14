Avionics RTOS deployed on U.S. Air Force C–130J Special Mission Display Processor

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

C-130J image supplied by Green Hills Software. SANTA BARBARA, Calif. The Green Hills Software INTEGRITY-178 real-time operating system (RTOS) is now deployed on the Lockheed Martin C–130J Special Mission Display Processor (SMDP) for the U.S. Air Force, according to an announcement from Green Hills Software.

The SMDP requires the RTOS to meet the separation kernel protection profile (SKPP) -- as defined by the NSA -- for what it calls "high robustness" security, which means that that the RTOS can host multi-level security (MLS) applications.

The SMDP is a centralized, scalable, high-performance processing system based on an open systems architecture that runs the INTEGRITY-178 RTOS. The company's announcement also states that INTEGRITY-178 enables the user to run an ARINC 653 partitioning software environment with OpenGL ES-SC 1.0 graphics for the displays. The SMDP can combine TAXI video input from the mission computers with Link 16 data -- that is, near-real-time data gathered by the military tactical data link network used by NATO and allied nations for aircraft, ships, and ground forces -- to output Link 16 graphics overlaid onto the TAXI video.

The multicore version, INTEGRITY-178 tuMP, was the first RTOS to be certified conformant to the FACE Technical Standard, edition 3.0.

