Call for Consensus Body Members to Reaffirm ANSI/VITA 67.1-2019 - Coaxial Interconnect on VPX, 4 Position SMPM Configuration

Press Release

Stock image

VITA is accepting registrations to be a member of a public review VITA Consensus Body for voting to reaffirm this standard. You do not have to be a VITA member to participate in this Consensus Body. VITA members with active Workspace profiles should sign up in Workspace. VITA Members can sign up for free (while logged into their account) while non-members must pay a nominal fee to participate. The response deadline to register for this consensus body is: February 19, 2025.

Reaffirmation of Approved Standard

Under ANSI/VITA rules, every 5 years an approved standard must be reaffirmed, revised, or withdrawn. The VSO by ballot feels that the following standard continues to be relevant to our community and is free from significant errors. Therefore, the VSO by ballot has recommended that this standard be reaffirmed.

Consensus body registration for voting on ANSI reaffirmation of this standard is now open.

ANSI/VITA 67.1-2019 Coaxial Interconnect on VPX, 4 Position SMPM Configuration

Abstract: This standard details the configuration and interconnect within the structure of VITA 67.0 enabling a VITA 46 interface containing multi-position blind mate analog connectors with up to 4 SMPM contacts.

How to Apply for the Consensus Body

Currently, this consensus body needs voting members from the following interest categories in order to be able to proceed with this process. The consensus body will be vetted to ensure it meets balance, lack of dominance and openness rules. Following which a formal ballot will be sent to the consensus body for voting.

Producer: An appropriate participant designs, develops, or manufactures products using this standard.

User-Industrial/Commercial: An appropriate participant is using this standard in an industrial or commercial application

User-Government/Military: An appropriate participant is a representative of a government agency using this standard in a government or military application.

Research: An appropriate participant is involved in research or consulting that may use this standard.

General Interest: An appropriate participant is an interested party not necessarily involved in producing, directly using, or acquiring product using this standard.

Please note that company membership in VITA is NOT a requirement to join this consensus body. This registration is open to both VITA members and non-members. You must register via this form if you wish to participate in the upcoming ballot. VITA Members can sign up for free (while logged into their account) while non-members must pay a nominal fee to participate.

In the case that you believe this standard needs a revision, please indicate so in the comments field of the registration form and be prepared to sponsor and actively participate in the revision effort. If you are selected for the consensus body, you may provide minor editorial comments during the balloting.

Please register ONLY IF you intend to vote.

The VITA policies and ANSI Function can be found on our governance page at http://www.vita.com/Governance.