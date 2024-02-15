Connectivity contract for U.S. Air Force won by Intelsat

Dan Taylor

MCLEAN, Virginia. Intelsat will develop and test multi-orbit satellite communications (SATCOM) systems on various U.S. Air Force aircraft after winning a $9 million contract with the Air Force Research Laboratory, the company announced in a statement.

This initiative is a part of the Defense Experimentation Using Commercial Space Internet (DEUCSI) program, which aims to enhance resilient communications for aircraft by implementing multi-band, multi-orbit systems capable of swiftly switching orbits as required, the statement reads.

The focus of this project is on Intelsat’s Resilient multi-Orbit Airborne Module (Intelsat ROAM) platform., which is designed to be integrated into selected Air Force aircraft, employing various bands and constellations across multiple orbits to ensure successful missions and ease of use for operators, without necessitating significant hardware configuration changes, the company says.

The platform's virtualized network is designed for quick integration and increased resilience, and is compatible with both new equipment and legacy systems, the statement adds.