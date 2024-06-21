Cross domain solution from BAE Systems passes UK CAPS evaluation

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via BAE Systems

LONDON, England. BAE Systems' new Cross Domain Solution (CDS), the XTS IRIS Large Scale Enterprise platform, has successfully passed the UK CAPS evaluation alongside the Secure Voice and Video Gateway (SVG) Application, the company announced in a statement.

The CAPS process verifies that High Assurance products meet standards set by UK government policy to safeguard classified data when using cross-domain products, the statement reads.

The company describes the XTS IRIS platform as a scalable, modular hardware-based appliance with a wire-speed throughput of 160Gbps featuring FPGA Processing Blades hosting key security controls and filters to ensure secure data transfer across domains. This design minimizes the attack surface compared to traditional software-based CDS, allowing for more ambitious internal and external collaborations, the statement reads.