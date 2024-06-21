Military Embedded Systems

Cross domain solution from BAE Systems passes UK CAPS evaluation

News

June 21, 2024

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Cross domain solution from BAE Systems passes UK CAPS evaluation
Image via BAE Systems

LONDON, England. BAE Systems' new Cross Domain Solution (CDS), the XTS IRIS Large Scale Enterprise platform, has successfully passed the UK CAPS evaluation alongside the Secure Voice and Video Gateway (SVG) Application, the company announced in a statement.

The CAPS process verifies that High Assurance products meet standards set by UK government policy to safeguard classified data when using cross-domain products, the statement reads.

The company describes the XTS IRIS platform as a scalable, modular hardware-based appliance with a wire-speed throughput of 160Gbps featuring FPGA Processing Blades hosting key security controls and filters to ensure secure data transfer across domains. This design minimizes the attack surface compared to traditional software-based CDS, allowing for more ambitious internal and external collaborations, the statement reads.

Featured Companies

BAE Systems

1101 Wilson Boulevard
Website
[email protected]
+ 44 (0) 1252 373232
Categories
Avionics - Computers
Unmanned - Rugged Computing
Radar/EW - Rugged Computing
Unmanned
RTX image
News
Anti-UAS industry set to hit over $7 billion by 2029, says market study

October 21, 2024

More Unmanned
Radar/EW
Image via Raytheon
News
Hensoldt, Raytheon to collaborate on EO/IR systems for NATO forces

October 21, 2024

More Radar/EW
A.I.
Image via EDA
News
European Defence Agency, industry meet to discuss AI in military testing

October 21, 2024

More A.I.
Comms
Image via Thales Alenia Space
News
Radar satellites added to IRIDE Earth observation constellation by Thales

October 17, 2024

More Comms