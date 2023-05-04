Military Embedded Systems

Czech Republic to modernize AH-1Z and UH-1Y helicopters

News

May 04, 2023

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Czech Republic to modernize AH-1Z and UH-1Y helicopters
U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Colton K. Garrett

WASHINGTON, D.C. The U.S. State Department has approved a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of the Czech Republic for the refurbishment and modernization of six AH-1Z and two UH-1Y Excess Defense Article (EDA) helicopters, along with related equipment, valued at up to $650 million, according to the Defense Security Cooperation Agency.

The proposed sale includes equipment and services such as 22 T-700 GE 401C engines, 14 Honeywell Embedded Global Positioning System Inertial Navigation Systems, 4 M240 machine guns, 24 ARC-210 COMSEC radios, communication equipment, electronic warfare systems, support equipment, and various other logistics and program support elements, the statement reads.

This sale aims to support U.S. foreign policy and national security by improving the security of a NATO partner, the Czech Republic, which the United States sees as playing a crucial role in ensuring peace and stability in Europe, the statement adds. The equipment and services are intended to enhance the Czech Republic's ability to develop and maintain a strong self-defense capability, the statement reads.

The principal contractors for this potential sale are Bell Helicopter Textron and General Electric Company.

