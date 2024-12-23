Eurofighter Typhoon to receive upgrades under Long Term Evolution contract

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Eurofighter MUNICH, Germany. The Eurofighter Typhoon jet will undergo significant enhancements under the Long Term Evolution (LTE) program following the signing of the contract for the first part of the Technology Maturation Phase (TMP), the company announced in a statement.

The LTE program aims to improve the Eurofighter's weapon system through upgrades to its cockpit, mission computing, flight control computing, communications equipment, and armament control, the statement reads. These updates are intended to support future aircraft production for core nations and export customers while maintaining the system’s operational effectiveness throughout its lifecycle.

The enhancements will also include advances in avionics architecture, an evolved cockpit configuration, and improved data-handling capabilities, the company says. These upgrades will position the Eurofighter as a bridge to sixth-generation fighter technology and ensure its operational viability into the 2060s, according to the statement.

The contract was signed by Eurofighter CEO Giancarlo Mezzanatto and AVM Simon Ellard (ret.), General Manager of the NATO Eurofighter and Tornado Management Agency (NETMA), following approval by the German Parliament earlier this week. The agreement builds on previous capability enhancements, including the Phase 4 Enhancement system definition package announced earlier this year.