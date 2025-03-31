Military Embedded Systems

F-35 maintenance and upgrades to be provided to Norway by Kongsberg

March 31, 2025

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Image via Kongsberg

RYGGE, Norway. Kongsberg Aviation Maintenance Services signed a contract with the Norwegian Defence Materiel Agency to provide long-term maintenance and upgrade support for Norway’s F-35 fighter aircraft, the company announced in a statement.

The agreement spans up to 15 years and will include maintenance, modifications, and enhancements carried out at a new 5,000-square-meter facility in Rygge. The site will operate in coordination with the Royal Norwegian Air Force and will supplement the global F-35 sustainment framework, the statement reads.

Kongsberg previously established a maintenance depot for the F-135 engine at the same location. With both airframe and engine depots now based in Norway, intermediate-level maintenance previously performed in Cameri, Italy, will transition to a domestic support model.

