Flight testing, antennas for U.S. Army’s FLRAA program to be provided by Safran

News

February 21, 2025

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Stock image

NORCROSS, Georgia. Safran Defense & Space, Inc. won a contract by Bell Textron to provide onboard and ground flight testing solutions for six aircraft under the U.S. Army’s Future Long Range Assault Aircraft (FLRAA) program, the company announced in a statement.

Under the agreement, Safran DSI will deliver data acquisition, recording, and analysis systems to support the development of the next-generation tiltrotor aircraft, the statement reads. The FLRAA platform, designed to enhance the Army’s vertical lift capabilities, combines the vertical takeoff and landing of a helicopter with the speed and range of a twin-turboprop aircraft, according to the company.

Bell’s FLRAA is a major component of the Army’s future air mobility strategy, intended to replace existing utility helicopters with improved speed, range, and survivability. Safran DSI’s testing solutions will support the aircraft’s flight evaluation and certification process, the company says.

