German helicopters outfitted with data link network by Hensoldt

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy Bundeswehr

IMMENSTAAD, Germany. Hensoldt integrated NH90 and TIGER helicopters into a modern data link network as part of the "Timber Express 2023" exercise conducted by the German Armed Forces, the company announced in a statement.

Hensoldt used the EUA OPTARION mission support system, which enabled the helicopters to communicate with other platforms, including the Tornado multi-role combat aircraft and the self-propelled howitzer 2000, the statement reads.

The integration did not require any modifications to the aircraft, the company says, adding that the data link was synchronized with the Bundeswehr's new command information system.