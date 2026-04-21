Military Embedded Systems

Rugged LCD monitor for naval navigation systems displayed at Sea-Air-Space by EIZO

News

April 21, 2026

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Rugged LCD monitor for naval navigation systems displayed at Sea-Air-Space by EIZO
Image via EIZO

NATIONAL HARBOR, Maryland. EIZO Rugged Solutions displayed its Talon RGD2403W, a 24.1-inch rugged LCD monitor designed for naval navigation and mission-critical maritime applications, at the Sea-Air-Space exposition here.

The company states that the monitor is designed to meet requirements for Electronic Chart Display and Information System (ECDIS) and Integrated Bridge Navigation System (IBNS) applications, conforming to IEC 62288, IEC 62388, IEC 61174, and IEC 60945 international standards. It also meets MIL-STD-810, MIL-STD-461, and MIL-DTL-901E military standards, and carries IP65 and IP54 ingress protection ratings for the front and rear panels respectively, the company says.

Customization options include touchscreen capability, sunlight-readable high-brightness variants, night vision imaging system support, and conformal coating for circuit board protection, according to the company.

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EIZO Rugged Solutions

482 S Keller Rd
Orlando, FL 32810
Website
[email protected]
407-262-7100
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Avionics - Displays
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