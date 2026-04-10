Military Embedded Systems

Booz Allen invests in orbital maneuvering technology from spacecraft developer

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April 10, 2026

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Booz Allen invests in orbital maneuvering technology from spacecraft developer
Image via Booz Allen

MCLEAN, Virginia. Booz Allen Hamilton, through its venture capital arm Booz Allen Ventures, invested in Portal Space Systems, a company developing maneuverable spacecraft for orbital operations, the company announced in a statement.

Portal Space Systems is developing spacecraft designed for movement and repositioning in orbit, including the Starburst orbital maneuvering vehicle and the Supernova transorbital spacecraft, according to the statement. Booz Allen says the investment is intended to support space capabilities tied to maneuverability, responsiveness, and resilience in contested orbital environments.

The company says Portal’s spacecraft are designed as multi-role platforms that can support different payloads and missions. Supernova uses the company’s solar thermal propulsion system to support movement across orbital regimes, the statement reads.

Booz Allen says the investment is meant to pair Portal’s spacecraft platforms with Booz Allen capabilities in mission integration, data, and cybersecurity. The company adds that the move builds on a broader portfolio of space-related investments focused on automation and operational resilience.

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