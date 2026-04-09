Ground system for missile warning satellites to be supplied to U.S. Space Force by Kratos

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Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

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SAN DIEGO, California. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions won a $446.8 million Other Transaction Agreement from the U.S. Space Force’s Space Systems Command to support the Ground Management and Integration effort for the Resilient Missile Warning and Tracking program, the company announced in a statement.

Under the agreement, Kratos will serve as prime contractor for work tied to ground infrastructure for missile warning and missile tracking satellites operating in Medium Earth Orbit, according to the statement. The company says the effort is intended to support management of a multi-orbit satellite constellation focused on detecting and tracking missile threats, including hypersonic glide vehicles and maneuvering ballistic missiles.

Kratos says it will act as system integrator and lead a team that includes Northrop Grumman, Auria, ASRC Federal Systems Solutions, and Rise8. The work will include establishment of primary and backup mission operations capabilities, while linking legacy and newer ground assets into a single global network, the statement reads.

According to the company, the architecture is intended to connect with multiple space vehicle providers and the Future Operationally Resilient Ground Evolution platform. Kratos adds that the program will include secure mission management, cyber accreditation, and long-term sustainment for the ground system.