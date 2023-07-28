Global military avionics market to reach $57 billion by 2030: report

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

AMSTERDAM, Netherlands. An upcoming surge in the global military avionics market is projected, with estimates suggesting it could reach $57 billion by 2030, a new report predicts.

The report, from Market Forecast, states that the future of military aircraft operation will see a significant impact from data-driven mission systems and next-generation military communications.

"Military avionics will allow armed services to reduce the load on pilots and remove them from harm’s way by improving their situational awareness," the report states. "The systems will enable operations in high threat areas without committing or risking large and expensive platforms.

"When combined with UAVs [uncrewed aerial vehicles] and AEW&Cs [airborne early warning and control] they will fill-in the gaps that would otherwise be too risky or too expensive to do assume, thus offering a crucial operational advantage against low-intensity or peer-to-peer threats," it continues. "The manned unmanned teaming due to avionics will protect war fighters and create a better visual for the pilots to operate in battle conditions. For all these reasons the use of military avionics will bring a revolution in military affairs and change the way battlefields are managed."