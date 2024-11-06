Gripen E debuts in multinational military exercise at CRUZEX 2024

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Saab

NATAL, Brazil. Saab’s F-39E Gripen made its operational debut during CRUZEX 2024, a multinational military exercise hosted by the Brazilian Air Force (FAB), the company announced in a statement.

The exercise, which runs from Nov. 3-15 at Natal Air Base, involves over 2,000 military personnel and more than 100 combat aircraft from Brazil and 15 other countries across Latin America, Africa, Europe, and the United States, the statement reads.

The F-39E Gripen is participating in Composite Air Operations (COMAO), which simulate complex scenarios requiring coordinated missions from diverse aircraft to counter adversary defenses. The Gripen’s tasks include Offensive Counterair (OCA) operations to protect allied forces and Defensive Counterair (DCA) missions aimed at repelling attacks, according to the statement.

In service since 2022, the F-39E Gripen features technologies such as an Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) radar and an Infra-Red Search and Track (IRST) sensor, which is intended to improve its capabilities in electronic warfare, communication, and navigation, the company says.