H135 training helicopters to be provided to Canada by Airbus
November 05, 2024
FORT ERIE, Canada. Airbus Helicopters signed a contract with SkyAlyne, a joint venture between CAE and KF Aerospace, to deliver 19 H135 helicopters to the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) for pilot training, the company announced in a statement.
This contract, part of Canada’s Future Aircrew Training (FAcT) Program, will be the first time that H135 helicopters have been provided to the Canadian Armed Forces. The twin-engine helicopters will be completed at Airbus’s Fort Erie facility and customized with Canadian-developed modifications to avionics and communications, the statement reads. Deliveries are expected to begin in early 2026.
The agreement also includes a support and services package and development of a Ground-Based Training Solution, Airbus says. The H135, used by multiple countries for military training, will provide the RCAF with capabilities for both basic and advanced pilot training, the statement adds.
