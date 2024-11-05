Military Embedded Systems

H135 training helicopters to be provided to Canada by Airbus

News

November 05, 2024

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Image via Airbus

FORT ERIE, Canada. Airbus Helicopters signed a contract with SkyAlyne, a joint venture between CAE and KF Aerospace, to deliver 19 H135 helicopters to the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) for pilot training, the company announced in a statement.

This contract, part of Canada’s Future Aircrew Training (FAcT) Program, will be the first time that H135 helicopters have been provided to the Canadian Armed Forces. The twin-engine helicopters will be completed at Airbus’s Fort Erie facility and customized with Canadian-developed modifications to avionics and communications, the statement reads. Deliveries are expected to begin in early 2026.

The agreement also includes a support and services package and development of a Ground-Based Training Solution, Airbus says. The H135, used by multiple countries for military training, will provide the RCAF with capabilities for both basic and advanced pilot training, the statement adds.

