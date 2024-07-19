Military Embedded Systems

Hardware encryption to be developed for Europe's Future Combat Air System by Indra, IDBOTIC

News

July 19, 2024

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Hardware encryption to be developed for Europe's Future Combat Air System by Indra, IDBOTIC
Image via Indra

ALCOBENDAS, Spain. Indra has signed an agreement with Spanish startup IDBOTIC to enhance the NGWS/FCAS program, Europe's largest defense initiative aimed at developing the Future Combat Air Systems (FCAS), the company announced in a statement.

IDBOTIC, founded in 2019, specializes in hardware encryption and authentication of Internet of Things (IoT) communications. The company will work with Indra to develop technologies that provide a non-clonable identity for sensors and systems in the NGWS/FCAS program, the company says.

The collaboration will focus on three projects: ensuring hardware security, distributing private keys quickly, and integrating encryption and decryption processes resistant to post-quantum attacks, which aim to secure the communications within the combat cloud of the NGWS/FCAS, the statement reads.

