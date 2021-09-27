Military Embedded Systems

Mercury Systems agrees to acquire Avalex Technologies

News

September 27, 2021

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Avalex Technologies image.

ANDOVER, Mass. Mercury Systems reports that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire mission-critical avionics provider Avalex Technologies, which is based in Gulf Breeze, Florida.  

Mercury president and CEO Mark Aslett cited Avalex's expertise in integrated displays, digital video recorders, and communications management solutions for Mercury's interest in the acquisition, which will enable the company to address and enable the growing demand for digitally converged solutions in the C4I [command, control, communications, computers, and intelligence] and platform/mission management markets. 

The acquisition -- subject to customary closing conditions, including antitrust provisions -- is expected to close during Mercury’s fiscal 2022 second quarter, ending December 31, 2021.

Featured Companies

Mercury Systems

50 Minuteman Road
Andover, Massachusetts 01810
Website
[email protected]
Categories
Avionics - Computers
Avionics - Software
Topic Tags
Unmanned
Press Release
RedTail Delivers LiDAR System to DoD’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal Community
More Unmanned
Radar/EW
IEE photo.
News
Rugged military displays to be exhibited by IEE at AUSA 2021
More Radar/EW
A.I.
Stock image.
News
Data analysis task order won by CGI for DIA intelligence processing
More A.I.
Comms
General Dynamics photo.
News
General Dynamics to demo multi-domain enabling tech at AUSA 2021
More Comms