Mercury Systems agrees to acquire Avalex Technologies

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Avalex Technologies image. ANDOVER, Mass. Mercury Systems reports that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire mission-critical avionics provider Avalex Technologies, which is based in Gulf Breeze, Florida.

Mercury president and CEO Mark Aslett cited Avalex's expertise in integrated displays, digital video recorders, and communications management solutions for Mercury's interest in the acquisition, which will enable the company to address and enable the growing demand for digitally converged solutions in the C4I [command, control, communications, computers, and intelligence] and platform/mission management markets.

The acquisition -- subject to customary closing conditions, including antitrust provisions -- is expected to close during Mercury’s fiscal 2022 second quarter, ending December 31, 2021.