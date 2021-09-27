Military Embedded Systems

MOSA- and COTS-based processing and networking modules to equip C-130J fleet

News

September 27, 2021

Emma Helfrich

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

U.S. Air Force photo.

DAVIDSON, N.C. Curtiss-Wright Corporation announced that it won a contract by Raytheon Technologies to provide its rugged Modular Open Systems Approach (MOSA)-based processor and networking modules for use in the Next Generation Special Mission Processor (NextGen SMP). According to the company, the NextGen SMP is intended to serve as the central processing component of the AC/MC-130J aircraft.

According to the Department of Defense (DoD), the use of MOSA solutions is expected to enable quicker evolution of capabilities and technologies throughout the product life cycle through the use of architecture modularity, open systems standards, and appropriate business practices. 

The DoD now mandates the use of MOSA solutions in all requirements, programming, and development activities for future weapon system modifications and new start development programs to the maximum extent possible, according to the company.

The NextGen SMP is designed to provide the Air Force Special Operations Command (AFSOC) with secure commercial-off-the-shelf (COTS) mission systems to integrate with the aircraft displays, sensors, and other onboard systems.

 

