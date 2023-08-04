MOSA requirements for Army aviation procurements to be developed by Parry Labs

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy Parry Labs HUNTSVILLE, Ala. Digital-systems integrator Parry Labs has been chosen for two projects under the Aviation and Missile Technology Consortium (AMTC) MOSA [modular open systems approach] agreement, tasks that are aimed at collaboratively defining the U.S. Army's MOSA requirements for computing and software operating environments for all future Army aviation procurements.

AMTC -- a team of industry leaders and small companies collaborating to rapidly develop and mature guided missile and aviation technologies to enhance national security -- has as its mission to develop technology prototypes in response to the rapidly evolving and emerging fields of aviation and guided-weapons systems technology.

Under the new agreement, Parry Labs is the industry lead chosen by the U.S. government with other subject matter experts in the defense sector to produce the first Modular Based Systems Engineering (MBSE) requirement outlined for all Army aviation platforms, including the Future Long Range Assault Aircraft, Future Attack Reconnaissance Aircraft, AH-64 Apache, UH-60 Black Hawk, CH-47 Chinook, Gray Eagle and fixed-wing. One of the MBSE requirements, known as the "Aviation Mission Computing Environment" (AMCE), defines a standardized and tailorable MOSA requirement intended to enable easier adoption into current modernization roadmaps and future weapons systems and give the Army the ability to rapidly insert and update updated computing and software applications for enhanced capability.

Accordiing to the agreement announcement by Parry Labs, the company's definitions of the Army's AMCE requirement will enable interoperability and reusability of capabilities integrated across hardware and software on multiple Program Executive Office (PEO) Aviation aircraft. The AMCE lays out requirements enabling safety-critical and mission-critical line-replaceable units (LRUs), plus requirements for processing, input/output, graphics, and more.

The Parry announcement states that the AMCE Component Specification Model will be developed and released to the Architecture Collaboration Working Group in 90 days, along with the component data model once it is complete.