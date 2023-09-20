Multicore verification for real-time operating system completed by DDC-I

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

PHOENIX, Arizona. DDC-I has finalized multicore DO-178C verification to Design Assurance Level A (DAL A) for its Deos real-time operating system (RTOS) on ARM and PowerPC processors, the company announced in a statement.

The verification allows Deos to offer a ready-to-use set of DAL-A artifacts for various ARM and PowerPC multicore processors, such as the PowerPC e6500 core and ARM-based Xilinx Zynq Ultrascale+ MPSoC, among others, the company says.

This marks the second time DDC-I has verified its multicore kernel technology to DO-178C DAL-A standards. Future verifications for Intel's I7 Tiger Lake and Texas Instruments' Jacinto processors are in the pipeline, according to the company.

Deos is an embedded RTOS designed for safety-critical applications. It features hard real-time response and conformance to various technical specifications, and it is particularly suited for compute- and I/O-intensive avionics applications requiring advanced control and sensor functionality, the statement reads.