Next-gen avionics computers launched by HENSOLDT

News

Emma Helfrich Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

HENSOLDT. GERMANY. Sensor and avionics solutions provider HENSOLDT announced it will be launching a family of avionics computers under the company's CAVION brand that are designed to expand the performance of existing computers for mission control on board various flying platforms.

According to the company, CAVION is based on a HENSOLDT proprietary development of electronic modules that enables the use of multi-core processors even in safety-critical areas while securing their aeronautical certification.

Officials cite that the certification of multi-core processors in aerospace applications has been challenging due to the process flows within these multi-core processors being unpredictable. By using the new multi-core processor boards from HENSOLDT, the computers of the CAVION family are intended to be more powerful than the previous generation of avionics computers.

The company claims that the products of the CAVION family are available in various modular configurations for flight control of the respective aircraft, for special military applications and as mission computers for police and rescue operations.