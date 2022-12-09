Next-generation fighter jet to be developed by UK, Italy, Japan

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy UK government

LONDON, United Kingdom. The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom has announced a new international coalition with Italy and Japan to develop a new fighter aircraft that will incorporate advanced sensors and uncrewed technology, according to a UK government statement.

The Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP) is a new partnership between the three countries that will seek to develop the "next generation of combat air fighter jets," the statement reads.

This new combat aircraft will replace the Typhoon starting in 2035. "[T]he ambition is for this to be a next-generation jet enhanced by a network of capabilities such as uncrewed aircraft, advanced sensors, cutting-edge weapons and innovative data systems," the statement reads.

The UK expects that other countries will buy into GCAP at some point, and that the aircraft will be compatible with fighter jets from other NATO countries.

"The UK, Italy and Japan will now work intensively to establish the core platform concept and set up the structures needed to deliver this massive defence project, ready to launch the development phase in 2025," the statement reads. "Ahead of the development phase, partners will also agree the cost-sharing arrangements based on a joint assessment of costs and national budgets."