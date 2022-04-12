Raytheon awards Triumph Group electronic attack system contract

Emma Helfrich Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Triumph image. BERWYN, Pa. Triumph Group announced that it won a multi-year contract from Raytheon Intelligence & Space, a Raytheon Technologies business, to deliver air inlet and exhaust electro-mechanical door actuators and an advanced electronic control system for the Next Generation Jammer Mid-Band (NGJ-MB) pod.

According to the announcement, the contract covers production demand for LRIP lots I and II as well as non-recurring engineering for product and producibility enhancement. The work will be performed at Triumph's Actuation Products & Services facility located in Redmond, Washington.

The Next Generation Jammer is the Navy's advanced electronic attack system that offensively denies, disrupts, and degrades enemy technology, including air-defense systems and communications. NGJ-MB uses digital, software-based and Active Electronically Scanned Array technologies to non-kinetically attack greater targets and distances.

Triumph Actuation Products & Services' products include actuators, pumps, motors, reservoirs, control valves, and a range of mechanical controls for commercial and military aircraft. The company's Actuation Products & Services business services customers around the world with ten manufacturing sites across North America and Europe.