Secure processing, modular VPX servers showcased at AUSA by Mercury

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Mercury Systems

WASHINGTON, D.C. Mercury Systems is highlighting a portfolio of secure computing solutions aligned with the Sensor Open Systems Architecture, or SOSA, Technical Standard at the 2025 Association of the United States Army (AUSA) Annual Meeting.

Their booth featured rugged rackmount and VPX servers designed to deliver data-center class performance for military applications, according to company materials.

The systems on display — including the RTBX06 and RTBX09 secure rackmount servers and the HDS6705 and LDS6708 6U VPX modules — are built around Intel Xeon and “Coffee Lake” processors and integrate what Mercury describes as fourth- and fifth-generation hardware security architectures. These designs combine tamper resistance, authenticated boot, and data-at-rest protection with SOSA compliance, the company says.

Complementing the hardware is the company’s TeraFire cryptography platform, which the company says provides CNSA 2.0 Type-1-level protection for both ASIC and FPGA implementations. The technology is designed to secure DDR memory transactions and resist side-channel attacks, while maintaining open interfaces for integration with user software, the company states.