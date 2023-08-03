T-1A avionics upgrade contract won by Field Aerospace for U.S. Air Force

T-1A avionics upgrade contract won by Field Aerospace for U.S. Air ForceNews
OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma. The U.S. Air Force has awarded the fifth option on a T-1A avionics upgrade contract to Field Aerospace. This option involves the upgrade of three Operational Flight Trainer simulators, along with the provision of one new Part Task Trainer simulator, reflecting the T-1A AMP aircraft configuration, according to a statement from the company.
The upgraded simulators are intended for the Air Education and Training Command (AETC), which plans to use them to train USAF pilots, the company says. The T-1A Jayhawk, a medium-range, twin-engine jet trainer, is employed by AETC to instruct future pilots of airlift and tanker aircraft like the KC-135, KC-46, and C-130.
The current work is a continuation of the larger avionics modification program (AMP) upgrade that completed the modification of the 73rd and final aircraft earlier in the year, the statement reads.