Military Embedded Systems

T-1A avionics upgrade contract won by Field Aerospace for U.S. Air Force

News

August 03, 2023

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Photo courtesy Field Aerospace

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma. The U.S. Air Force has awarded the fifth option on a T-1A avionics upgrade contract to Field Aerospace. This option involves the upgrade of three Operational Flight Trainer simulators, along with the provision of one new Part Task Trainer simulator, reflecting the T-1A AMP aircraft configuration, according to a statement from the company.

The upgraded simulators are intended for the Air Education and Training Command (AETC), which plans to use them to train USAF pilots, the company says. The T-1A Jayhawk, a medium-range, twin-engine jet trainer, is employed by AETC to instruct future pilots of airlift and tanker aircraft like the KC-135, KC-46, and C-130.

The current work is a continuation of the larger avionics modification program (AMP) upgrade that completed the modification of the 73rd and final aircraft earlier in the year, the statement reads.

