Testing of 3 MH-60R helicopters for Greece completed by Sikorsky

February 08, 2024

Dan Taylor

Testing of 3 MH-60R helicopters for Greece completed by Sikorsky
OWEGO, New York. Sikorsky completed testing of integrated mission systems and sensors on three MH-60R Seahawk helicopters intended for the Hellenic Navy, the company announced in a statement.

The December 2023 tests confirm the aircraft's readiness for anti-submarine and anti-surface warfare missions, both from land bases and naval ships, the company says.

The company will transfer the helicopters to the U.S. Navy before their ultimate delivery to Greece in 2024. Denmark, Spain, and Norway have also purchased MH-60R helicopters.

The company plans to deliver an additional four helicopters to Greece in 2025, completing the Hellenic Navy's order of seven helicopters. These new MH-60R aircraft will operate alongside the existing S-70B Seahawk helicopters, known as Aegean Hawks, at the Kotroni Naval Air Station.

