Up to 99 CH-53K helicopters to be provided to U.S. Marine Corps under $10.9 billion contract

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Lockheed Martin

STRATFORD, Connecticut. Sikorsky, a Lockheed Martin company, won a $10.855 billion contract from the U.S. Navy to build up to 99 CH-53K King Stallion heavy-lift helicopters for the U.S. Marine Corps over a five-year period, the company announced in a statement.

The multi-year contract combines five separate production lots, covering aircraft designated Lots 9 through 13, the statement reads. According to the company, the award is intended to stabilize the supply chain and maintain production roles across Sikorsky’s facilities and its network of 267 suppliers in 37 states and 17 suppliers in eight countries.

Sikorsky has so far delivered 20 CH-53K helicopters to the Marine Corps, with 63 more aircraft in production under earlier orders, the company says. Deliveries under the new contract are expected between 2029 and 2034.

The CH-53K is designed to transport troops, equipment, and supplies in contested environments and is the Marine Corps’ replacement for the CH-53E, the company states. The Marine Corps’ current program of record calls for 200 aircraft, following a full-rate production decision in 2022.