U.S. Navy releases Naval Science and Technology Strategy

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

U.S. Navy photo by Ian Delossantos

NATIONAL HARBOR, Maryland. The U.S. Navy has released its Naval Science and Technology (S&T) Strategy document, which will guide Navy and Marine Corps science and technology research efforts in the future, Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro announced Tuesday at the annual Sea-Air-Space exposition.

"This strategy is a global call to service for scientists, engineers, inventors, and innovators from academia, industry, and government to work with us in solving naval problems to ensure our freedom and way of life," Del Toro said. "The priorities of this strategy include strengthening maritime technological dominance—by realizing our technology gains faster, identifying and adapting to disruptors to our technology, playing to our strengths, and wargaming our own technology development."

The strategy includes building partnerships with the Office of Naval Research, the Naval Postgraduate School, the U.S. Naval Academy, the Naval War College, academia, industry, and allies, he added.

"The Naval S&T Strategy prioritizes enhancing naval scientific diplomacy—nurturing robust and meaningful relationships with industry and academia to develop technical ability and interest in naval problems," Del Toro said. "It is a strategic imperative that we constantly assess the relevance of our S&T work to naval power and operational problems and opportunities."

Del Toro noted that he created the Science and Technology Board last September as part of this effort, and they will make their own recommendations soon. The board is charged with providing advice and counsel to the Navy on matters relating to scientific, technical, manufacturing, acquisition, logistics, medicine, and business management functions.

"The first task I assigned my newly established Science and Technology Board was to investigate ways to rapidly integrate asymmetric technologies that have the potential to change the very nature of warfighting," he said. "They are meeting later this month, and I greatly look forward to their recommendations."