E-LynX airborne SDR demonstrates connectivity in test flight aboard F-5M

News

Emma Helfrich Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Elbit Systems photo. BRAZIL. The Brazilian Air Force (FAB) and AEL Sistemas, Elbit Systems’ Brazilian subsidiary, the prime contractor of the Brazilian Link-BR2 strategic program, concluded a series of flight tests for the integration of E-LynXTM airborne software-defined radio (SDR) onboard two F-5M aircraft.

According to Elbit Systems, the Brazilian Link-BR2 program aims to provide national secured datalink capabilities, enable digital connectivity of all aerial platforms among themselves, and establish multi-domain interoperability.

Officials claim that the next phase of integration will be onboard Saab’s Gripen NG aircraft while the Link-BR2 program roadmap includes integration of the system capabilities onboard all of the FAB aircraft.

The functionalities that were demonstrated during the recent flights include provision of multi-domain situational awareness, enabling Mobile Ad Hoc Network (MANET) based datalinks, facilitating transmission of airborne applications over long ranges, and display of a common operational picture that is shared among all the members in the network.