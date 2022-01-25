E-LynX airborne SDR demonstrates connectivity in test flight aboard F-5M

E-LynX airborne SDR demonstrates connectivity in test flight aboard F-5MNews
BRAZIL. The Brazilian Air Force (FAB) and AEL Sistemas, Elbit Systems’ Brazilian subsidiary, the prime contractor of the Brazilian Link-BR2 strategic program, concluded a series of flight tests for the integration of E-LynXTM airborne software-defined radio (SDR) onboard two F-5M aircraft.
According to Elbit Systems, the Brazilian Link-BR2 program aims to provide national secured datalink capabilities, enable digital connectivity of all aerial platforms among themselves, and establish multi-domain interoperability.
Officials claim that the next phase of integration will be onboard Saab’s Gripen NG aircraft while the Link-BR2 program roadmap includes integration of the system capabilities onboard all of the FAB aircraft.
The functionalities that were demonstrated during the recent flights include provision of multi-domain situational awareness, enabling Mobile Ad Hoc Network (MANET) based datalinks, facilitating transmission of airborne applications over long ranges, and display of a common operational picture that is shared among all the members in the network.