German Navy's NH90 helicopter to be equipped with secure radios

News

Emma Helfrich Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Rhode & Schwarz photo. COLUMBIA, Md. Rohde & Schwarz announced that the company will equip the German Navy's NH90 Multi-Role Frigate Helicopter (MRFH), with SOVERON family airborne radios that include embedded communications security. Each aircraft is fitted with three VHF/UHF transceivers plus spares.

According to the company, the navy will receive 31 helicopters, which are described as a naval version of the NH90, that offer close-range protection, anti-surface warfare, transport, and search-and-rescue capabilities.

Officials claim that the SOVERON family airborne transceiver is designed to use state-of-the-art communications algorithms that were standardized throughout NATO, and particularly for naval applications.

The transceiver's interfaces are engineered to allow external devices or an external encryption device to be connected and guards the naval distress frequency, thereby remaining future-proof.