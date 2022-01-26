Military Embedded Systems

German Navy's NH90 helicopter to be equipped with secure radios

News

January 26, 2022

Emma Helfrich

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Rhode & Schwarz photo.

COLUMBIA, Md. Rohde & Schwarz announced that the company will equip the German Navy's NH90 Multi-Role Frigate Helicopter (MRFH), with SOVERON family airborne radios that include embedded communications security. Each aircraft is fitted with three VHF/UHF transceivers plus spares.

According to the company, the navy will receive 31 helicopters, which are described as a naval version of the NH90, that offer close-range protection, anti-surface warfare, transport, and search-and-rescue capabilities.

Officials claim that the SOVERON family airborne transceiver is designed to use state-of-the-art communications algorithms that were standardized throughout NATO, and particularly for naval applications.

The transceiver's interfaces are engineered to allow external devices or an external encryption device to be connected and guards the naval distress frequency, thereby remaining future-proof.

 

Featured Companies

Rohde & Schwarz

6821 Benjamin Franklin Drive
Columbia, MD 21046
Website
Categories
Avionics - Databus
Avionics - Software
Comms - Communications
Comms - Radio
Avionics
Rhode & Schwarz photo.
News
German Navy's NH90 helicopter to be equipped with secure radios
More Avionics
Unmanned
Market Forecast image.
News
Unmanned-systems software market to grow by 5% yearly to 2029, study says
More Unmanned
A.I.
Stock image.
News
AI technology for defense has grown by 33.5% in last year, study says
More A.I.
Comms
BAE Systems photo.
News
Amphibious Combat Vehicles in development with BAE Systems
More Comms