Holt Integrated Circuits intros single-chip avionics terminal solution

Product

ALISO VIEJO, Calif. Holt Integrated Circuits announced the HI-6141 , a highly integrated, single-chip MIL-STD-1553 terminal solution that supports both standard 1 Mbps MIL-STD-1553 and 10 Mbps EBR-1553 / MMSI data rates.

The HI-6141 uses a 16-bit parallel host interface and combines the proven architectures of Holt’s HI-6130 and HI-6140 devices into a single part, offering designers a flexible, pin-selectable solution for next-generation avionics and military data bus applications.

The HI-6141 may be configured as a Bus Controller (BC), Remote Terminal (RT), or Monitor Terminal (MT) and supports 1 Mbps or 10 Mbps bus interfaces, enabling a single device to address both traditional MIL-STD-1553 systems and higher-speed EBR-1553 or MMSI networks. This versatility allows customers to reduce part count, simplify qualification, and streamline system designs across multiple platforms.

Designed with certification and system robustness in mind, the HI-6141 is DO-254 certifiable and features 64K bytes of on-chip RAM, with an optional error detection and correction (EDC) capability for enhanced data integrity. Autonomous terminal operation minimizes host processor overhead, while a fully programmable Bus Controller with a 28-opcode instruction set provides advanced scheduling and control flexibility.