Software pact between Raytheon, DoD will enable multimission radar operations

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Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

SPY-6(V)1 radar image: Raytheon ARLINGTON, Va. Raytheon Corp. won a cost-plus-fixed-fee contract with the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) and the Office of Naval Research (ONR) to develop Raytheon’s “Subarray Transmit Orthogonality for Receive Multiplexing” or "STORM" radar software program. which the company says will provide “for the expansion and exploitation of transmit multiplexing" for the SPY-6 family of naval radars and enable the radars to operate independently while simultaneously allowing a single radar to perform multiple missions.

The $22.6 million contract, say Raytheon officials, is not merely incremental but instead represents a strategic pivot towards a more flexible, software-defined architecture that promises to extend the operational lifespan and adaptability of the SPY-6 radar family for decades.

Colin Whelan, Raytheon’s advanced technology president, emphasized the necessity of smarter systems in an increasingly crowded electromagnetic spectrum, stating that this software-driven control is a crucial step in adapting to evolving mission demands.

The contract is expected to be completed by April 2029.