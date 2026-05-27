Military Embedded Systems

Maritime surveillance aircraft to be provided to Australian Border Force by Bombardier

News

May 27, 2026

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Maritime surveillance aircraft to be provided to Australian Border Force by Bombardier
Image via Bombardier

MONTRÉAL, Canada. Bombardier Defense will provide three Global 6500 aircraft for maritime surveillance missions operated by Metrea for the Australian Border Force, the company announced in a statement.

The aircraft will be used in a special mission configuration for aerial surveillance over Australia’s maritime territory and coastlines, the statement reads. Metrea will operate the aircraft on behalf of the Australian Border Force, according to the company.

The program will introduce the Global aircraft platform in Australia for special mission use, following other Global platform programs in other countries, Bombardier says. The company states that its Learjet and Challenger aircraft are already used in Australia for search-and-rescue and medical evacuation missions.

Bombardier also cited its broader presence in Australia, including more than 75 business jets across the Learjet, Challenger, and Global families, the statement reads. The company opened a Melbourne Service Center at Essendon Fields Airport in 2022 and announced a line maintenance station in Perth in March 2025, according to the statement.

Bombardier Defense also opened an international office in Adelaide in May 2024 to support special mission customers in the Australian market, the company says.

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