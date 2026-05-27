Military Embedded Systems

Counter-UAS missile production to be expanded by AeroVironment

News

May 27, 2026

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Counter-UAS missile production to be expanded by AeroVironment
Image via AV

ARLINGTON, Virginia. AeroVironment received an additional $20.2 million government investment to expand its Huntsville, Alabama facility for production of the Freedom Eagle-1 interceptor, the company announced in a statement.

The funding will support increased quantities of Low-Rate Initial Production and preparation for Full-Rate Production of the Next-Generation Counter-Unmanned Aircraft System Missile, also known as Freedom Eagle-1, the statement reads.

The Huntsville site will handle system integration, manufacturing, and production work for the interceptor, which is intended for U.S. Army and combatant command air-defense needs, the company says. The expansion covers 24,000 square feet and is tied to job growth at the facility, according to the statement.

The investment follows AeroVironment’s selection and $95.9 million contract under the Army’s missile programs, managed through the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Aviation & Missile Center and the Aviation & Missile Technology Consortium, the statement adds.

Freedom Eagle-1 is designed to counter Group 2 and Group 3 uncrewed aerial system (UAS) threats and retain capability against Group 1 UAS, fixed-wing aircraft, and rotary-wing aircraft, the company says. AeroVironment states that the system has completed motor, launch, and warhead testing as it moves toward fielding.

 

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AeroVironment, Inc.

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