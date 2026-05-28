AI-enabled, SOSA aligned 3U VPX board launched by Kontron

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Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy Kontron

SAN DIEGO. Embedded computing company Kontron launched the VX30101, a 3U VPX computing board that it says is aimed for use in artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled mission computing, sensor fusion, rugged embedded servers, and tactical edge applications.

The company's announcement states that the ruggedized VX30101 combines hybrid CPU architecture, NPU, and Intel Xe graphics with 100Gb Ethernet fabrics, PCI Express connectivity, and low-latency memory to enable system designers to consolidate workloads previously distributed across multiple boards. The single-slot 3U VPX SOSA aligned design also provides integrators with a way to leverage legacy compute blades.



Christophe Ferrande, Product Manager at Kontron, said of the product launch: "It provides deterministic and secure edge computing capabilities for mission-critical systems, accelerates the deployment of AI-enabled defense and aerospace applications, and simplifies migration from legacy VPX compute blades to modern AI-capable architectures. All with the peace of mind of reduced integration risk and lifecycle costs and long-term product support."



The board is targeted for use in long-term deployment programs with planned availability of at least 10 years.