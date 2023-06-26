Holt Integrated Circuits receives award from Raytheon

Press Release

Image courtesy Holt Integrated Technologies

MISSION VIEJO, Calif. Avionics and military integrated circuit maker Holt Integrated Circuits announced that Raytheon Technologies has recognized Holt Integrated Circuits with a Premier Award for performance in 2022 in overall excellence in the area of cost competitiveness.

According to Holt's report of the award, the company has done business with Raytheon for decades, supporting applications in databus and sensor electronics for aerospace and defense programs.

The Premier Award is an annual recognition platform under the Raytheon Technologies Performance+ Program to recognize suppliers with superior performance and that have provided exceptional value to Raytheon Technologies in one of four key categories: Cost Competitiveness, Technology & Innovation, Business Management, and Collaboration & Customer Service.