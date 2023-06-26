Military Embedded Systems

Holt Integrated Circuits receives award from Raytheon

Press Release

June 26, 2023

Holt Integrated Circuits receives award from Raytheon
Image courtesy Holt Integrated Technologies

MISSION VIEJO, Calif. Avionics and military integrated circuit maker Holt Integrated Circuits announced that Raytheon Technologies has recognized Holt Integrated Circuits with a Premier Award for performance in 2022 in overall excellence in the area of cost competitiveness. 

According to Holt's report of the award, the company has done business with Raytheon for decades, supporting applications in databus and sensor electronics for aerospace and defense programs.  

The Premier Award is an annual recognition platform under the Raytheon Technologies Performance+ Program to recognize suppliers with superior performance and that have provided exceptional value to Raytheon Technologies in one of four key categories: Cost Competitiveness, Technology & Innovation, Business Management, and Collaboration & Customer Service. 

Featured Companies

Holt Integrated Circuits

23351 Madero
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Website

Raytheon Technologies

Avionics
Story
Case study: LiDAR system provides helicopter pilots a clear line of sight in brownouts

June 24, 2008

More Avionics
Unmanned
Story
The U.S. Army's ability to "see first, shoot second" rolls on with UGVs

October 12, 2011

More Unmanned
Cyber
Story
Secure virtualization combines traditional desktop OSs and embedded RTOSs in military embedded systems

May 31, 2010

More Cyber
Comms
Story
Hermetic power packaging vs. PEMs for mil electronics: No power issues here

July 27, 2011

More Comms