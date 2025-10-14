Military Embedded Systems

RF cables for harsh-environment systems showcased by Times Microwave at AUSA

News

October 14, 2025

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Staff photo

WASHINGTON, D.C. Times Microwave Systems is featuring its MilTech line of hermetically sealed RF and microwave cable assemblies at the Association of the United States Army (AUSA) 2025 Annual Meeting, emphasizing high-reliability interconnects for military airborne and mission-critical platforms.

The company says the MilTech series — including the MT-160, MT-175, MT-230, MT-265, MT-300, MT-340, MT-480, and MT-650 models — is engineered for consistent signal integrity and long-term durability in extreme conditions. They are vapor-sealed and built for flexibility and vibration resistance to maintain low loss and phase stability across temperature swings and harsh mechanical stress, the company says.

Times Microwave states that the cables are optimized for both commercial and defense applications, including aircraft, ground vehicles, and shipboard environments. They are intended to boost RF performance for radar, communications, and electronic warfare systems, according to the company.

Featured Companies

Times Microwave Systems

Website
[email protected]
+1 (800) 867-2629
Categories
Avionics - Databus
Avionics - Computers
Unmanned - Rugged Computing
Radar/EW - Rugged Computing
