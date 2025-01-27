Military Embedded Systems

Airborne self-protection suite to be installed on Israel's F-16I fleet

News

January 27, 2025

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Airborne self-protection suite to be installed on Israel's F-16I fleet
Stock image

HAIFA, Israel. Elbit Systems won a contract from the Israel Ministry of Defense (IMOD) valued at $80 million to develop and install an advanced airborne self-protection suite for the Israeli Air Force’s F-16I aircraft, the company announced in a statement.

The self-protection suite will include an electronic warfare (EW) solution integrated with an electro-optical (EO) passive missile warning and launch detection system, the statement reads. This combination is designed to enhance the survivability of the F-16I fleet in hostile environments, providing protection against a wide range of threats, the company says.

According to the company, the contract builds on Elbit Systems’ portfolio of defense systems designed for various aerial platforms, which have been adopted by multiple countries, including NATO and European nations.

Featured Companies

Elbit Systems

Advanced Technology Center
Haifa, 3100401
Website
+972 77 294 0000
Categories
Avionics - Displays
Avionics - Computers
Avionics - Software
Unmanned
Integrator VTOL image: Insitu
News
Long-range UAS shown by Insitu at WEST 2025 show

January 28, 2025

More Unmanned
Radar/EW
Image courtesy Sealevel Systems
News
Sealevel Systems showing edge computing, other rugged solutions at WEST 2025 show

January 28, 2025

More Radar/EW
A.I.
Press Release
VersaLogic’s Sabertooth AI: 25x Faster AI Performance

January 28, 2025

More A.I.
Comms
Image via L3Harris
News
Radios to be provided to U.S. Army by L3Harris

January 28, 2025

More Comms