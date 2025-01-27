Airborne self-protection suite to be installed on Israel's F-16I fleet

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Stock image

HAIFA, Israel. Elbit Systems won a contract from the Israel Ministry of Defense (IMOD) valued at $80 million to develop and install an advanced airborne self-protection suite for the Israeli Air Force’s F-16I aircraft, the company announced in a statement.

The self-protection suite will include an electronic warfare (EW) solution integrated with an electro-optical (EO) passive missile warning and launch detection system, the statement reads. This combination is designed to enhance the survivability of the F-16I fleet in hostile environments, providing protection against a wide range of threats, the company says.

According to the company, the contract builds on Elbit Systems’ portfolio of defense systems designed for various aerial platforms, which have been adopted by multiple countries, including NATO and European nations.