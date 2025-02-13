Anduril to take lead on U.S. Army's Integrated Visual Augmentation System

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Anduril

REDMOND, Washington. Anduril Industries and Microsoft expanded their partnership to support the next phase of the U.S. Army’s Integrated Visual Augmentation System (IVAS) program, with Anduril taking on oversight of production, future hardware and software development, and delivery timelines, the companies announced in a statement.

The agreement designates Microsoft Azure as Anduril’s preferred cloud provider for workloads related to IVAS and Anduril AI technologies, the statement reads. IVAS is designed as a body-worn system integrating augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) to improve situational awareness, combat effectiveness, and the ability to counter drone threats, the companies say.

Anduril will focus on scaling production and tailoring future system iterations to Army requirements, while Microsoft’s cloud infrastructure and AI capabilities will support real-time data integration and decision-making, the statement reads. The companies have previously collaborated on integrating Anduril’s Lattice platform into IVAS for AI-enabled situational awareness.

The agreement is pending Department of Defense approval, the statement adds.