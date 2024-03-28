Military Embedded Systems

Augmented reality technology for UK pilot training to be developed by AERALIS, Red 6

News

March 28, 2024

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

LONDON, England. Open software architecture pilot training company AERILS signed a memorandum of understanding with Red 6, a firm specializing in Augmented Reality (AR) technology, to create systems for pilot training, the companies announced in a statement.

The collaboration will integrate Red 6's Airborne Tactical Augmented Reality System (ATARS) into AERALIS's training system, which will be facilitated by AERALIS's software, and is compatible with the UK Ministry of Defence's Pyramid team, the statement reads.

The joint venture will focus on enhancing pilot training with AR technology. AERALIS aims to integrate AR solutions into its aircraft systems, providing capability upgrades throughout the system's life cycle, the statement adds.

