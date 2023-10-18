HMD for Polish FA-50 fighters to be provided by Thales

HMD for Polish FA-50 fighters to be provided by ThalesNews
October 18, 2023
SEOUL, South Korea. Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) has opted for the Thales Scorpion Helmet Mounted Display (HMD) to augment the FA-50 fighters destined for Poland, as announced by manufacturer Thales.
Under this contract's terms, Thales will adapt, integrate, and qualify the Scorpion HMD on the KAI FA-50 Fighting Eagle. Additionally, Thales is tasked with setting up production systems in alignment with Korea's FA-50 contract for Poland, the statement reads.
The FA-50, featuring a digital cockpit and an array of precision-guided weapons, is designed for combat in varying conditions. The addition of the Scorpion is intended to help pilots with heightened situational awareness through a modern, digital platform, the company says. The Scorpion has full-color symbology, zero-latency perception, and a unified display module fit for both diurnal and nocturnal missions, the statement adds.