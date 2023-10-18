HMD for Polish FA-50 fighters to be provided by Thales

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy Thales

SEOUL, South Korea. Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) has opted for the Thales Scorpion Helmet Mounted Display (HMD) to augment the FA-50 fighters destined for Poland, as announced by manufacturer Thales.

Under this contract's terms, Thales will adapt, integrate, and qualify the Scorpion HMD on the KAI FA-50 Fighting Eagle. Additionally, Thales is tasked with setting up production systems in alignment with Korea's FA-50 contract for Poland, the statement reads.

The FA-50, featuring a digital cockpit and an array of precision-guided weapons, is designed for combat in varying conditions. The addition of the Scorpion is intended to help pilots with heightened situational awareness through a modern, digital platform, the company says. The Scorpion has full-color symbology, zero-latency perception, and a unified display module fit for both diurnal and nocturnal missions, the statement adds.