MicroLED augmented reality displays to be developed for U.S. Army by Kopin

September 16, 2025

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Image via Kopin

WESTBOROUGH, Massachusetts. Kopin Corporation won a $15.4 million contract from the Office of the Secretary of Defense through the U.S. Army Contracting Command under the Industrial Base Analysis and Sustainment (IBAS) program to develop color MicroLED displays for ground soldier augmented reality applications, the company announced in a statement.

According to the statement, the funding will support development of ultra-bright, full-color MicroLED microdisplays optimized for daytime and nighttime readability. The technology is intended for use in integrated visual augmented reality systems to improve situational awareness and decision-making in combat environments, the company says.

Kopin noted that the project builds on its prior work with the Army, including a soldier display trade study and a prototype extended reality system. The company claims the MicroLED technology offers advantages in brightness, power efficiency, and durability compared with traditional displays

