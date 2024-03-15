New UK Chinook helicopters to feature advanced digital cockpit

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Ministry of Defence

LONDON, England. The UK Armed Forces will receive 14 extended-range Chinook helicopters (CH47-ER) that have advanced digital cockpits, the Ministry of Defence announced in a statement.

The new CH-47-ER helicopters will also have double the operational range of the current fleet, the statement reads, adding that they have a range of advanced features, including air-to-air refueling capabilities and the ability to transport up to 55 personnel or 10,000 kg of cargo and reach speeds up to 300 kilometers per hour.

Defence Secretary Grant Shapps had discussions with the U.S. government that resulted in a cost reduction of £300 million for certain program aspects, the Ministry says.

"As part of the deal, UK companies will also produce components critical for manufacturing and maintaining the Chinooks, supporting jobs in areas such as aircraft avionics and electric power, supporting skills development and wider UK industry," the statement reads.