RAF chooses Striker II Helmet-Mounted Display from BAE Systems for Typhoon fleet pilots

News

John McHale Editorial Director Military Embedded Systems

LONDON. BAE Systems won a contract from the United Kingdom Ministry of Defence (MOD) to develop its Striker II Helmet Mounted Display (HMD) for the Royal Air Force (RAF) Typhoon fleet.

Striker II, developed at BAE Systems in Rochester, Kent, UK, is an advanced fighter helmets which uses the state-of-the-art technologies to integrate its all-digital night vision system and daylight readable color display. The helmet displays data directly onto the pilot’s helmet visor, providing an augmented reality of the real world alongside mission critical information.

“Striker II helmets boast cutting-edge displays of data and are adaptable to the increasing demands of battlespaces,” says James Cartlidge, UK Minister for Defence Procurement. “This investment will support the development of state-of-the-art equipment for future aviators, whilst also backing hundreds of highly-skilled jobs.”

Under the new contract, BAE Systems engineers are maturing the helmet’s capability ahead of the start of initial production to support qualification and integration flight-testing at BAE Systems’ combat air site in Warton, Lancashire, UK.

“Striker II will provide the RAF’s Typhoon pilots with a crucial advantage – offering unrivalled situational awareness from the cockpit while helping to avoid sensory overload, which is vital in a high-tech and fast-paced environment,” says Andrea Thompson, Managing Director – Europe & International, BAE Systems’ Air Sector. “This contract will enable our electronics and combat air experts to work together to develop the helmet to further enhance the critical role Typhoon pilots play in round-the-clock defense and security of our nation.

The contract, valued at £40 million pounds, will create and sustain more than 200 jobs at BAE Systems’ sites in Kent and Lancashire working directly on the Striker II program. In total, the Typhoon program sustains more than 20,800 jobs across the UK.