Super Tucano selected by Panama for national surveillance and protection missions

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Embraer

RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil. The Panamanian National Air and Naval Service (SENAN) chose the A-29 Super Tucano aircraft from Embraer as its new platform for surveillance and border protection operations, the company announced in a statement.

Under the acquisition, SENAN will operate a fleet of four Super Tucano aircraft as part of an effort to expand operational capabilities and support national security objectives, the statement reads.

Panama becomes the eighth Latin American country to adopt the Super Tucano, joining Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the Dominican Republic. The aircraft is used globally for a range of missions, including illicit activity control, border patrol, reconnaissance, and advanced pilot training, the company says.

The A-29 Super Tucano has logged over 580,000 flight hours across more than 20 air forces worldwide, with more than 290 aircraft ordered to date, according to the company. Designed for multi-mission use, the turboprop aircraft can support both surveillance and light attack roles, as well as intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) operations, the company says.