Military Embedded Systems

2 electric air taxis to be delivered to Air Force base by Joby

News

March 20, 2024

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Image via Joby

SANTA CRUZ, California. Joby Aviation will deliver two electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft to MacDill Air Force Base in 2025 as part of an expanation of activities with the U.S. Air Force, the company announced in a statement.

This delivery is part of the AFWERX Agility Prime contract, which will involve using these aircraft for test and training purposes at the Florida base. The eVTOL aircraft, developed by Joby for potential commercial passenger service, are part of a larger commitment that includes four aircraft designated for U.S. Air Force bases, the statement reads.

Previously, the company delivered its first eVTOL to Edwards Air Force Base in California and is preparing for a second delivery this year. The collaboration at Edwards involves the 412th Test Wing and focuses on testing to enhance future operational assessments at MacDill AFB, the company says.

Categories
Avionics - Navigation
Avionics - Computers
Avionics - Displays
Unmanned
Story
The U.S. Army's ability to "see first, shoot second" rolls on with UGVs

October 12, 2011

More Unmanned
Radar/EW
Story
Streaming real-time video with CPUs/GPUs

October 12, 2011

More Radar/EW
A.I.
Photo credit: Advanced Brain Monitoring
News
DARPA surveillance system uses EEG for image filtering

September 20, 2012

More A.I.
Cyber
Story
Secure virtualization combines traditional desktop OSs and embedded RTOSs in military embedded systems

May 31, 2010

More Cyber