2 electric air taxis to be delivered to Air Force base by Joby

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Joby SANTA CRUZ, California. Joby Aviation will deliver two electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft to MacDill Air Force Base in 2025 as part of an expanation of activities with the U.S. Air Force, the company announced in a statement.

This delivery is part of the AFWERX Agility Prime contract, which will involve using these aircraft for test and training purposes at the Florida base. The eVTOL aircraft, developed by Joby for potential commercial passenger service, are part of a larger commitment that includes four aircraft designated for U.S. Air Force bases, the statement reads.

Previously, the company delivered its first eVTOL to Edwards Air Force Base in California and is preparing for a second delivery this year. The collaboration at Edwards involves the 412th Test Wing and focuses on testing to enhance future operational assessments at MacDill AFB, the company says.