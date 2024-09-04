Military Embedded Systems

Bell 412 helicopters to be upgraded for Norwegian Armed Forces by Kongsberg

News

September 04, 2024

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Image via Kongsberg

OSLO, Norway. Kongsberg Aviation Maintenance Services (KAMS) won a contract from the Norwegian Defence Materiel Agency (NDMA) to upgrade the Norwegian Armed Forces’ Bell 412 helicopters, the company announced in a statement.

The upgrades will occur in two phases, with the first phase focused on civilian communication and navigation systems, while the second phase will address military communication solutions, the statement reads. The initiative is intended to extend the operational life of the Bell 412 helicopters until a new helicopter fleet is introduced.

The first two upgraded helicopters are scheduled for delivery by mid-2025, and subsequent upgrades will be integrated during routine maintenance to minimize downtime, the company says. The Armed Forces currently operate 18 Bell 412 helicopters from the Rygge and Bardufoss air bases.

The modifications are being developed in collaboration with the NDMA and subcontractor Patria, according to the statement.

Featured Companies

Kongsberg Defense & Aerospace

1725 Duke Street, Suite 600
Alexandria, VA 22314
Website
Categories
Avionics - Navigation
Avionics - Computers
Avionics - Databus
Avionics - Displays
Avionics - Software
Comms - Communications
Avionics
Image via Kongsberg
News
Bell 412 helicopters to be upgraded for Norwegian Armed Forces by Kongsberg

September 04, 2024

More Avionics
Unmanned
MQ-9 Reaper image: U.S. Air Force courtesy photo
News
UAS market for military use to rise 13.8% to 2023, study predicts

September 05, 2024

More Unmanned
A.I.
Story
Ultra’s Chief Growth Officer Chris Bishop to keynote CJADC2 Virtual Summit Sept. 12

August 28, 2024

More A.I.
Cyber
Sponsored Story
PRODUCT OF THE WEEK: Star Lab’s Titanium Technology Protection

August 19, 2024

More Cyber