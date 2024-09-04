Bell 412 helicopters to be upgraded for Norwegian Armed Forces by Kongsberg

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Kongsberg OSLO, Norway. Kongsberg Aviation Maintenance Services (KAMS) won a contract from the Norwegian Defence Materiel Agency (NDMA) to upgrade the Norwegian Armed Forces’ Bell 412 helicopters, the company announced in a statement.

The upgrades will occur in two phases, with the first phase focused on civilian communication and navigation systems, while the second phase will address military communication solutions, the statement reads. The initiative is intended to extend the operational life of the Bell 412 helicopters until a new helicopter fleet is introduced.

The first two upgraded helicopters are scheduled for delivery by mid-2025, and subsequent upgrades will be integrated during routine maintenance to minimize downtime, the company says. The Armed Forces currently operate 18 Bell 412 helicopters from the Rygge and Bardufoss air bases.

The modifications are being developed in collaboration with the NDMA and subcontractor Patria, according to the statement.