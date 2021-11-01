Military Embedded Systems

Cybersecure navigation system in development with Thales and CS Group

News

November 01, 2021

Emma Helfrich

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Stock photo.

FRANCE. Thales and CS Group have combined their complementary expertise to offer a high-performance, resilient, and cybersecure navigation system. The system comprises Thales's TopAxyz inertial navigation unit, which has performed in civil aviation. 

The TopAxyz inertial unit uses navigation information that is independent of sea state and vessel location, combined with a function that detects attempts to spoof GPS signals. The navigation data calculated by TopAxyz is distributed in real time by the Navigation Data Distribution System (NDDS) developed by CS GROUP's onboard computer.

According to officials, this computer uses technological advances in cybersecurity intended to guarantee resilience to attacks. Its architecture is designed to offer three key advantages: safer navigation, reduced costs and integration risks, ease of use and simplified maintenance of the system.

The new compact, high-performance maritime inertial navigation system has already demonstrated its maturity in an operational setting during its first sea trial on a military vessel. No calibration is required during the service life of the system, thereby reducing the total cost of ownership.

 

Featured Companies

Thales

Tour Carpe Diem, 31 Place des Corolles
Cedex, FR
Website
Categories
Avionics - Navigation
Cyber - Cybersecurity
Avionics
Stock photo.
News
Cybersecure navigation system in development with Thales and CS Group
More Avionics
Radar/EW
L3Harris Communications image.
News
Ground-based communications jammer contract for U.S. Space Force awarded to L3Harris Technologies
More Radar/EW
Cyber
Podcast
Cyber defense, tackling the climate crisis, and defunding platforms outlined in FY 2022 defense budget request
More Cyber
Comms
Stock image.
News
Laser communication in space goal of agreement with Mynaric and Northrop Grumman
More Comms