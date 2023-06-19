Honeywell to lead European consortia focusing on innovating, improving, automating airspaces

News

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Graphic courtesy Honeywell

PARIS AIR SHOW. Honeywell announced that it will lead several consortia under the SESAR [Single European Sky ATM Research] 3 Joint Undertaking partnership and its Digital European Sky program, projects that are intended to accelerate development of innovative air-traffic management (ATM) solutions for Europe focused on advanced levels of automation in all types of airspaces to improve operational efficiency and sustainability.

The Honeywell announcement stated that it will head the Project OperA consortium: the name stands for "Operate Anywhere," and its aim is to enable the safe accommodation of advanced air mobility (AAM) in European ATM and U-space. (U-space is defined as a set of specific services and procedures designed to ensure safe and efficient access to airspace for a large number of uncrewed aerial systems (UASs), based on high levels of digitalization and automation.

Honeywell will also lead "Project DARWIN," short for "Digital Assistants for Reducing Workload & Increasing collaboration," which is examining artificial intelligence (AI)-based automation for cockpit and flight operations as a key enabler for extended minimum crew operations (eMCO), single pilot operations (SPO), and fully autonomous flight.

The SESAR 3 Joint Undertaking -- an institutionalized European partnership between private- and public-sector partners to accelerate through research and innovation the delivery of the "Digital European Sky" -- was formed to harness, develop, and accelerate the adoption of the most cutting-edge technological solutions to manage conventional aircraft, UASs, air taxis, and vehicles flying at higher altitudes.

According to the company announcement, Honeywell will run its contributions to these projects from its Honeywell Technology Solutions research and development center in Brno, Czech Republic.